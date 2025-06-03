alexametrics
mardi 03 juin 2025
Heure de Tunis : 03:18
SUR LE FIL
Ligue des champions : tous les sacres depuis 1956
01/06/2025 | 12:51
2 min
0 Commentaire(s)
Ligue des champions : tous les sacres depuis 1956
Crédit photo : Franck Fife / AFP
Lecture Zen

Le palmarès complet de la Ligue des champions de football après la victoire du PSG samedi 31 mai 2025 en finale devant l'Inter Milan (5-0):

 

2025: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

2024: Real Madrid (ESP)

2023: Manchester City (ENG)

2022: Real Madrid (ESP)

2021: Chelsea (ENG)

2020: Bayern Munich (GER)

2019: Liverpool (ENG)

2018: Real Madrid (ESP)

2017: Real Madrid (ESP)

2016: Real Madrid (ESP)

2015: FC Barcelone (ESP)

2014: Real Madrid (ESP)

2013: Bayern Munich (GER)

2012: Chelsea (ENG)

2011: FC Barcelone (ESP)

2010: Inter Milan (ITA)

2009: FC Barcelone (ESP)

2008: Manchester United (ENG)

2007: AC Milan (ITA)

2006: FC Barcelone (ESP)

2005: Liverpool (ENG)

2004: FC Porto (POR)

2003: AC Milan (ITA)

2002: Real Madrid (ESP)

2001: Bayern Munich (GER)

2000: Real Madrid (ESP)

1999: Manchester United (ENG)

1998: Real Madrid (ESP)

1997: Borussia Dortmund (GER)

1996: Juventus Turin (ITA)

1995: Ajax Amsterdam (NED)

1994: AC Milan (ITA)

1993: Marseille (FRA)

1992: FC Barcelone (ESP)

1991: Etoile Rouge Belgrade (YOU)

1990: AC Milan (ITA)

1989: AC Milan (ITA)

1988: PSV Eindhoven (NED)

1987: FC Porto (POR)

1986: Steaua Bucarest (ROM)

1985: Juventus Turin (ITA)

1984: Liverpool (ENG)

1983: Hambourg (GER)

1982: Aston Villa (ENG)

1981: Liverpool (ENG)

1980: Nottingham Forest (ENG)

1979: Nottingham Forest (ENG)

1978: Liverpool (ENG)

1977: Liverpool (ENG)

1976: Bayern Munich (GER)

1975: Bayern Munich (GER)

1974: Bayern Munich (GER)

1973: Ajax Amsterdam (NED)

1972: Ajax Amsterdam (NED)

1971: Ajax Amsterdam (NED)

1970: Feyenoord Rotterdam (NED)

1969: AC Milan (ITA)

1968: Manchester United (ENG)

1967: Celtic Glasgow (SCO)

1966: Real Madrid (ESP)

1965: Inter Milan (ITA)

1964: Inter Milan (ITA)

1963: AC Milan (ITA)

1962: Benfica Lisbonne (POR)

1961: Benfica Lisbonne (POR)

1960: Real Madrid (ESP)

1959: Real Madrid (ESP)

1958: Real Madrid (ESP)

1957: Real Madrid (ESP)

1956: Real Madrid (ESP)

 

Titres par club:

15: Real Madrid

7: AC Milan

6: Bayern Munich, Liverpool

5: FC Barcelone

4: Ajax Amsterdam

3: Inter Milan, Manchester United

2: Juventus Turin, Benfica Lisbonne, Nottingham Forest, Porto, Chelsea

1: Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund, Celtic Glasgow, Etoile rouge de Belgrade, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Hambourg, Manchester City, Olympique de Marseille, PSV Eindhoven, Steaua Bucarest, Paris Saint-Germain

 

© Agence France-Presse

A lire également
Finale de la Ligue des champions : deux morts et 559 interpellations en France Une victoire historique : le PSG champion dEurope
01/06/2025 | 12:51
2 min
0 Commentaire(s)
Contenus Sponsorisés
Tunisair renforce sa relation client à travers une offre exclusive pour ses adhérents Fidelys Tunisair renforce sa relation client à travers une offre exclusive pour ses adhérents Fidelys
Perspectives de croissance mondiale revues à la baisse dans un climat économique de plus en plus incertain Perspectives de croissance mondiale revues à la baisse dans un climat économique de plus en plus incertain
Tunisair lance une offre exceptionnelle pour Istanbul Tunisair lance une offre exceptionnelle pour Istanbul
Carrefour Tunisie affirme sa solidarité avec la cause palestinienne et condamne la poursuite de certaines dérives Carrefour Tunisie affirme sa solidarité avec la cause palestinienne et condamne la poursuite de certaines dérives
Huawei ICT Competition 2025 : trois talents tunisiens décrochent le Second Prize en Chine Huawei ICT Competition 2025 : trois talents tunisiens décrochent le Second Prize en Chine
LUBCI réaffirme son engagement en faveur de linclusion en soutenant la 7e édition du Festival international Handy Music en collaboration lassociation IBSAR LUBCI réaffirme son engagement en faveur de linclusion en soutenant la 7e édition du Festival international Handy Music en collaboration lassociation IBSAR
sur le fil
08:48
France : un homme tue son voisin tunisien de cinq balles et diffuse des vidéos racistes
09:15
Maaroufi : 151.808 candidats passeront les épreuves de la session principale du bac
10:07
Kamel Rjaibi : les prix du mouton sont exorbitants !
10:56
Ridha Chkoundali alerte sur les conséquences économiques négatives de lamendement du Code du travail
11:00
Ahmed Amiri : le citoyen cherche un mouton à 700 et 900 dinars
11:15
Dhafer Sghiri : ladministration tunisienne est archaïque et entrave linitiative privée !
11:23
Un pèlerin tunisien décède à La Mecque
12:14
L'Association des magistrats contrainte de reporter sa conférence de presse
12:19
Assassinat dun Tunisien à Marseille : le consul général évoque un crime raciste
12:20
« Un régime injuste, absurde et inhumain ! » : Hichem Ajbouni dénonce la détention de Hattab Slama
12:39
Taoufik Mkacher face à un nouveau procès pour infractions financières
13:17
Chute du nombre des chèques émis de 62% au premier trimestre 2025
13:28
"Le Président" censuré ? La série disparaît de YouTube
13:40
Assassinat dun Tunisien en France : Bruno Retailleau dénonce un crime raciste
14:12
Ahmed Souab depuis la prison : bonne fête de lAïd et on ne lâche rien !
14:39
Grève générale des jeunes médecins à partir du 12 juin
14:43
Fausse alerte avant lAïd : la vidéo dun virus chez les moutons est trompeuse
Tous les Articles
Suivez-nous
Dans la même Rubrique
France : un homme tue son voisin tunisien de cinq balles et diffuse des vidéos racistes
France : un homme tue son voisin tunisien de cinq balles et diffuse des vidéos racistes
02/06/2025
11
Maaroufi : 151.808 candidats passeront les épreuves de la session principale du bac
Maaroufi : 151.808 candidats passeront les épreuves de la session principale du bac
02/06/2025
0
Kamel Rjaibi : les prix du mouton sont exorbitants !
Kamel Rjaibi : les prix du mouton sont exorbitants !
02/06/2025
5
Perspectives de croissance mondiale revues à la baisse dans un climat économique de plus en plus...
Perspectives de croissance mondiale revues à la baisse dans un climat économique de plus en plus...
02/06/2025
0
Horaires de prières
Tunis
Fajr
Dhohr
Asr
Maghreb
Icha
Ariana Béja Ben Arous Bizerte Gabes Gafsa Jendouba Kairouan Kasserine Kebili La Manouba Le kef Zaghouen Mahdia Médenine Mounastir Nabeul Sfax Sidi Bouzid Siliana Sousse Tatouine Tozeur Tunis