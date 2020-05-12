Le couvre-feu à lordre du jour de la réunion Saïed-Fakhfakh

Le couvre-feu à lordre du jour de la réunion Saïed-Fakhfakh
Asma Shiri : le couvre-feu reste en vigueur pour l'instant
Fakhfakh précise la durée du confinement et les modalités du couvre-feu
La situation générale du pays et en particulier lévolution de la pandémie Covid-19 en Tunisie ont été à lordre du jour de la réunion entre le président de la République, Kaïs Saïd et le chef du gouvernement Elyes Fakhfakh, tenue mardi 12 mai au Palais de Carthage.
La discussion a, également, porté sur un éventuel changement des horaires du couvre-feu, toujours en vigueur dans le cadre de la stratégie de confinement ciblé déployée par le gouvernement, et ce, à la lumière de la progression de la situation sanitaire, selon un communiqué de la présidence.
La Tunisie na enregistré aucun nouveau cas de contamination par le nouveau coronavirus depuis dimanche 10 mai.
Tous nos articles sur le Coronavirus (Covid-19) en Tunisie
N.J
Votre commentaire
Commentaires (1)Commenter
The British accused of conniving with Nahdha.
However, and to this day, it is not known how they were invited to go to London and form this group of thugs (known by their scandalous background) However, to benefit from the favors of becoming political refugees, in London, incited them to present files (and to send requests); since they are, for them, a boon which they cannot even dream of, given the precariousness of their training; above mentioned.
It is up to the Tunisian people to demand explanations on this subject and to ask to repatriate these traitors to their original huts in London, and to find thereafter the formula which would spare Tunisia the consequences suffered by this strange behavior on the part of the British , while knowing that Tunisia found itself, through the fault of these intruders sent by the British in 2011, in indescribable socio-economic trouble and in complete immeasurable disorder.