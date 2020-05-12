alexametrics
coronavirus

Le couvre-feu à lordre du jour de la réunion Saïed-Fakhfakh

12/05/2020 16:29
La situation générale du pays et en particulier lévolution de la pandémie Covid-19 en Tunisie ont été à lordre du jour de la réunion entre le président de la République, Kaïs Saïd et le chef du gouvernement Elyes Fakhfakh, tenue mardi 12 mai au Palais de Carthage. 

 

La discussion a, également, porté sur un éventuel changement des horaires du couvre-feu, toujours en vigueur dans le cadre de la stratégie de confinement ciblé déployée par le gouvernement, et ce, à la lumière de la progression de la situation sanitaire, selon un communiqué de la présidence.  

 

La Tunisie na enregistré aucun nouveau cas de contamination par le nouveau coronavirus depuis dimanche 10 mai. 

 

N.J 
Commentaires (1)

