Nermine Sfar parmi les cent jeunes africains les plus influents pour 2020

04/11/2020 14:05
Nermine Sfar parmi les cent jeunes africains les plus influents pour 2020

La danseuse et chanteuse tunisienne, Nermine Sfra, a été listée parmi les cent jeunes africains les plus influents pour l’année 2020.

La liste a été dévoilée, lundi 2 novembre 2020 sur le site de l’Africa Youth Awards. Elle compte 49 femmes et 51 hommes de 29 pays africains.

Nermine Sfar y figure aux côtés de ministres, activistes, artistes, sportifs, et autres personnalités africaines.

Ci-dessous la liste complète des 100 jeunes africains les plus influents :

  1. Abasi Ene-Obong (54Gene)
  2. Abdoulaye “ABD” Traore (WatsUp TV)
  3. Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan)
  4. Adebola Williams (RED | For Africa)
  5. Adetola Nola (Veritasi Homes and Properties)
  6. Adji Bousso Dieng (Computer Scientist)
  7. Alain Nteff (Healthlane)
  8. Alex Iwobi (Everton)
  9. Amina Priscille Longoh (Minister, Women and Protection of Children, Chad)
  10. Anwar Bougroug (Fashion Designer)
  11. Arielle Kitio Tsamo (Cameroon Youth School Tech Incubator)
  12. Ashish Thakkar (Mara Group)
  13. Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona Femení)
  14. Aurélie Adam Soulé Zoumarou (Minister, Digital Economy and Communications, Benin)
  15. Aya Chebbi (African Union Youth Envoy)
  16. Berla Mundi (OAP)
  17. Betty Kyallo (Journalist)
  18. Bobi Wine (MP, Kyadondo East Constituency, Uganda)
  19. Boniface Mwangi (Activist)
  20. Boubou (Artist)
  21. Bright Simons (IMANI Africa)
  22. Broda Shaggi (Comedian)
  23. Burna Boy (Musician)
  24. Caster Semenya (Athlete)
  25. Charlette N’Guessan (BACE Group)
  26. Charlot Magayi (Mukuru Stoves)
  27. Christian Achaleke Leke (Youth Development Expert)
  28. Clarisse Iribagiza (Computer Scientist)
  29. Dancegod Lloyd (Dancer)
  30. Daniel Dotse (Lead for Ghana)
  31. Davido (Musician)
  32. Dentaa Amoateng (GUBA Foundation)
  33. Diamond Platnumz (Musician)
  34. DJ Neptune (Disc Jockey)
  35. Dorcas Wangira (Citizen TV)
  36. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (OAP)
  37. Eddy Kenzo (Musician)
  38. Edith Brou (Blogger)
  39. Edith Kimani (DW)
  40. Emma Inamutila Theofelus (Deputy Minister, ICT, Namibia)
  41. Emtithal Mahmoud (Activist)
  42. Fadzayi Mahere (Spokesperson, MDC Alliance, Zimbabwe)
  43. Fatoumata Bâ (Janngo)
  44. Fejiro Hanu Agbodje (Patricia Technologies)
  45. Gregory Rockson (mPharma)
  46. Habila Malgwi (Global Citizen Forum)
  47. Hadeel Osman (Fashion Revolution)
  48. Ilwad Elman (Elman Peace and Human Rights Center)
  49. Innoss’B (Musician)
  50. Javnyuy Joybert (Speaker)
  51. Joeboy (Musician)
  52. Joel Nanauka (Speaker)
  53. John Obidi (Speaker)
  54. Karl Kugelmann (Model)
  55. Kiki Mordi (Journalist)
  56. Kuami Eugene (Musician)
  57. Lamin Darboe (National Youth Council, Gambia)
  58. Lelise Neme (Ethiopian Investment Commission)
  59. Master KG (Musician)
  60. Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce)
  61. Melene Rossouw (Women Lead Movement)
  62. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
  63. Nancy Kacungira (BBC Africa)
  64. Nelson Kwaje (Defy Hate Now)
  65. Nermine Sfar (Dancer)
  66. Ngombe Tamaris (Collectif Entre Elles)
  67. Nisreen Elsaim (UN Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change)
  68. Njugush (Comedian)
  69. Odunayo Eweniyi (PiggyVest)
  70. Ogutu Okudo (SpringRock Group)
  71. Ola Brown (Flying Doctors)
  72. Olugbenga Agboola (Flutterwave)
  73. Orondaam Otto (Slum2School)
  74. Paula Ingabire (Minister, ICT and Innovation, Rwanda)
  75. Peace Hyde (Forbes Africa)
  76. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)
  77. Qabale Duba (Qabale Duba Foundation)
  78. Rachel Sibande (mHub)
  79. Rediet Abebe (Computer Scientist)
  80. Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
  81. Sandrine Umutoni (Imbuto Foundation)
  82. Satta Sheriff (Action for Justice and Human Rights)
  83. Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa (Chil Artificial Intelligence Lab)
  84. Simi (Musician)
  85. Siya Kolisi (Rugby Player)
  86. Solomon Serwanjja (NBSTV)
  87. Stonebwoy (Musician)
  88. Takele Uma Banti (Minister, Mines, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ethiopia)
  89. Temie Giwa Tubosun (LifeBank)
  90. Thando Thabethe (OAP)
  91. Theo Baloyi (Bathu Shoes)
  92. Thuso Mbedu (Artist)
  93. Tumi Sole (CountyDuty)
  94. Umra Omar (Safari Doctors)
  95. Vanessa Nakate (Climate Justice Activist)
  96. Vera Esperança dos Santos Daves (Minister, Finance, Angola)
  97. Victor Wanyama (Montreal Impact)
  98. Vusi Thembekwayo (Speaker)
  99. Wala’a Essam al-Boushi (Minister, Youth and Sport, Sudan)
  100. Yawa Hansen-Quao (Emerging Public Leaders)
N.J. 

 

Commentaires (3)

Carthage Libre
| 05-11-2020 10:06
Il est vrai que le nom "Africa" était celui de la Tunisie au temps des romains (Provincia Africa), qui lui même dérive du berbère.

Mais disons le sans ambages ; je respecte "l'Afrique" profonde, mais je me sens pas du tout africain, mais méditerranéen central/occidental, qui est le "mare nostrum".

L'Afrique, que j'ai visité à 2 reprises (Bénin/Côte d'Ivoire) est FONDAMENTALEMENT différente de la Tunisie, rien à voir, sur tous les plans.

Chacun pourra dire et penser ce qu'il veut.

Alya
| 04-11-2020 15:34
Personnellement,si j avais a nommer un jeune tunisien, j aurais choisi ACHRAF. Il a 20 ans , il fait du one show man Son dernier sur l ARP est simplement epoustouflant

Samar
| 04-11-2020 15:15
Vous avez omis de citer la Tunisienne Aya Chebbi classée 15 ème !!

