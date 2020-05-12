alexametrics
BN TV

Le couvre-feu à lordre du jour de la réunion Saïed-Fakhfakh

12/05/2020 16:29
Temps de lecture : 1 min
Le couvre-feu à lordre du jour de la réunion Saïed-Fakhfakh
A lire également

La situation générale du pays et en particulier lévolution de la pandémie Covid-19 en Tunisie ont été à lordre du jour de la réunion entre le président de la République, Kaïs Saïd et le chef du gouvernement Elyes Fakhfakh, tenue mardi 12 mai au Palais de Carthage. 

 

La discussion a, également, porté sur un éventuel changement des horaires du couvre-feu, toujours en vigueur dans le cadre de la stratégie de confinement ciblé déployée par le gouvernement, et ce, à la lumière de la progression de la situation sanitaire, selon un communiqué de la présidence.  

 

La Tunisie na enregistré aucun nouveau cas de contamination par le nouveau coronavirus depuis dimanche 10 mai. 

 

Tous nos articles sur le Coronavirus (Covid-19) en Tunisie

 

N.J 
Sur le même sujet: 

Votre commentaire

Plus d'information sur les formats de texte
(*) champs obligatoires

Conditions d'utilisation

Les commentaires sont envoyés par les lecteurs de Business News et ne reflètent pas l'opinion de la rédaction. La publication des commentaires se fait 7j/7 entre 8h et 22h. Les commentaires postés après 22h sont publiés le lendemain.

Aucun commentaire jugé contraire aux lois tunisiennes ou contraire aux règles de modération de Business News ne sera publié.

Business News se réserve le droit de retirer tout commentaire après publication, sans aviser le rédacteur dudit commentaire

Cliquer ici pour lire les conditions d'utilisation et les règles de modération
Commenter

Commentaires (1)

Commenter

takilas
| 12-05-2020 18:44
The British are supposed to account for the stay of sinecure offered to nahdha during the period included (approximately) between 2005 and 2011, and this by welcoming them royally for some unknown reason, while the British know perfectly well that these followers of a new sect are uneducated, illiterate and knowing nothing of Islam, and who claimed (certainly by lies to the British) to replace a group of ulemas of the zitouna mosque in Tunis (of which they have no relation), and not in the region where they come from, that is the south-east of Tunisia, and from which they all have family ties or old acquaintances of citizenship with each other .

However, and to this day, it is not known how they were invited to go to London and form this group of thugs (known by their scandalous background) However, to benefit from the favors of becoming political refugees, in London, incited them to present files (and to send requests); since they are, for them, a boon which they cannot even dream of, given the precariousness of their training; above mentioned.

It is up to the Tunisian people to demand explanations on this subject and to ask to repatriate these traitors to their original huts in London, and to find thereafter the formula which would spare Tunisia the consequences suffered by this strange behavior on the part of the British , while knowing that Tunisia found itself, through the fault of these intruders sent by the British in 2011, in indescribable socio-economic trouble and in complete immeasurable disorder.

A lire aussi

En sit-in, Abir Moussi transmet un direct depuis le Parlement
En sit-in, Abir Moussi transmet un direct depuis le Parlement

La présidente du PDL, Abir Moussi accompagnée des députés de son bloc parlementaire a publié, ce

14/05/2020 00:53
0
Tensions entre Samia Abbou et Habib Khedher au Parlement
Tensions entre Samia Abbou et Habib Khedher au Parlement

La députée du bloc démocrate, Samia Abbou a dénoncé, ce mercredi 13 mai 2020, la présence du chef de

13/05/2020 19:24
17
Abir Moussi allume encore une mèche à lARP
Abir Moussi allume encore une mèche à lARP

Et énerve les députés d'Ennahdha et d'Al Karama

13/05/2020 18:09
30
Flat6Labs Tunis Fifth Demo Day
Flat6Labs Tunis Fifth Demo Day

Flat6Labs Tunis Fifth Demo

13/05/2020 18:05
0
Tous les Articles