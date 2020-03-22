Tunisie - Chokri Hammouda annonce le passage à la phase 3 de l'épidémie
Coronavirus : que veut dire phase 1, 2 ou 3 de lépidémie ?
Covid-19 - Chokri Hammouda : le pic des contaminations sera dans 3 ou 4 semaines
Chokri Hammouda : Il faudra une trentaine de jours de confinement pour éradiquer le covid-19
Le directeur général des soins de santé de base au ministère de la Santé, Chokri Hammouda, annoncé ce dimanche 22 mars 2020, que selon les données actuelles, la Tunisie est passé en phase 3 de l’épidémie.
« En termes de mesures préventives, nous sommes passés à celles correspondant à la phase 4. Je tiens à préciser que nous étions dans une phase où les cas étaient importés ou contaminés par des personnes revenant de l’étranger, durant cette phase les mesures d’auto-isolement, étaient suffisantes pour prévenir la maladie. Aujourd’hui, nous sommes dans la phase suivantes où les contaminations se font à travers les hôpitaux, à cause des consultations non urgentes ou à travers le personnel médical. C’est pour cela d’ailleurs que nous tenons à assurer la protection du personnel ».
Chokri Hammouda a indiqué que le passage à la phase de 3 a été, également, déterminé par l’apparition de plus 2 clusters (foyers de contamination). « Actuellement, il y a trois foyers de contamination, notamment, la Marsa, les Berges du Lac, la Soukra. Pour ce qui est de Djerba, ça va être déterminé dans la journée de demain ».
