Ligue des champions : tous les sacres depuis 1956

Le palmarès complet de la Ligue des champions de football après la victoire du PSG samedi 31 mai 2025 en finale devant l'Inter Milan (5-0):
2025: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
2024: Real Madrid (ESP)
2023: Manchester City (ENG)
2022: Real Madrid (ESP)
2021: Chelsea (ENG)
2020: Bayern Munich (GER)
2019: Liverpool (ENG)
2018: Real Madrid (ESP)
2017: Real Madrid (ESP)
2016: Real Madrid (ESP)
2015: FC Barcelone (ESP)
2014: Real Madrid (ESP)
2013: Bayern Munich (GER)
2012: Chelsea (ENG)
2011: FC Barcelone (ESP)
2010: Inter Milan (ITA)
2009: FC Barcelone (ESP)
2008: Manchester United (ENG)
2007: AC Milan (ITA)
2006: FC Barcelone (ESP)
2005: Liverpool (ENG)
2004: FC Porto (POR)
2003: AC Milan (ITA)
2002: Real Madrid (ESP)
2001: Bayern Munich (GER)
2000: Real Madrid (ESP)
1999: Manchester United (ENG)
1998: Real Madrid (ESP)
1997: Borussia Dortmund (GER)
1996: Juventus Turin (ITA)
1995: Ajax Amsterdam (NED)
1994: AC Milan (ITA)
1993: Marseille (FRA)
1992: FC Barcelone (ESP)
1991: Etoile Rouge Belgrade (YOU)
1990: AC Milan (ITA)
1989: AC Milan (ITA)
1988: PSV Eindhoven (NED)
1987: FC Porto (POR)
1986: Steaua Bucarest (ROM)
1985: Juventus Turin (ITA)
1984: Liverpool (ENG)
1983: Hambourg (GER)
1982: Aston Villa (ENG)
1981: Liverpool (ENG)
1980: Nottingham Forest (ENG)
1979: Nottingham Forest (ENG)
1978: Liverpool (ENG)
1977: Liverpool (ENG)
1976: Bayern Munich (GER)
1975: Bayern Munich (GER)
1974: Bayern Munich (GER)
1973: Ajax Amsterdam (NED)
1972: Ajax Amsterdam (NED)
1971: Ajax Amsterdam (NED)
1970: Feyenoord Rotterdam (NED)
1969: AC Milan (ITA)
1968: Manchester United (ENG)
1967: Celtic Glasgow (SCO)
1966: Real Madrid (ESP)
1965: Inter Milan (ITA)
1964: Inter Milan (ITA)
1963: AC Milan (ITA)
1962: Benfica Lisbonne (POR)
1961: Benfica Lisbonne (POR)
1960: Real Madrid (ESP)
1959: Real Madrid (ESP)
1958: Real Madrid (ESP)
1957: Real Madrid (ESP)
1956: Real Madrid (ESP)
Titres par club:
15: Real Madrid
7: AC Milan
6: Bayern Munich, Liverpool
5: FC Barcelone
4: Ajax Amsterdam
3: Inter Milan, Manchester United
2: Juventus Turin, Benfica Lisbonne, Nottingham Forest, Porto, Chelsea
1: Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund, Celtic Glasgow, Etoile rouge de Belgrade, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Hambourg, Manchester City, Olympique de Marseille, PSV Eindhoven, Steaua Bucarest, Paris Saint-Germain
